Crucially for the government, though, polls still show strong support for the draconian approach to migrants that Patel has been pushing. (This drops among younger people.) In July, the government introduced a radical overhaul of the asylum system in its Nationality and Borders Bill, sponsored by Patel. The bill, which could get its final vote in the House of Commons as early as next week, would increase the thresholds for proof required to gain refugee status, make it easier to deny legal protection to refugees, change the appeals process and criminalize the majority of those seeking asylum.