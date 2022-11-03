Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a sense the UK gilt crisis is over. Pension plans are no longer scrambling to cut leverage in their government bond portfolios after September’s calamitous budget crashed sterling markets. Yields are back at pre-spike levels. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But as the dust settles, some pension trustees will be facing difficult decisions regarding the weighting of their portfolio to levered gilt strategies versus higher-returning assets such as private credit, real estate, infrastructure and private equity. That should trouble private asset managers.

To recap, 20-year gilt yields rose from around 3.8% to nearly 5% and back again, as markets recoiled at proposed tax cuts and then welcomed a government U-turn. The prices of UK government bonds – which move inversely with yields – briefly tumbled. This marked a sudden intensification of an existing trend: At the start of 2021, 20-year yields were 0.7%, and 1.3% at the beginning of this year.

Advertisement

Defined-benefit pension plans, which pay retirees incomes linked to their salary history, hold large portfolios of long-dated gilts. That’s because the present-day accounting value of pension liabilities is calculated using bond yields. Holding a big slug of government debt creates an asset that moves in sympathy with the retirement-benefits number on the parent institution’s balance sheet.

The snag is that many such portfolios were turbo-charged. The holdings often comprised gilts plus extra bonds purchased by borrowing against the gilts owned outright — part of a strategy called liability driven investment. That freed up capital to invest in growth assets such as stocks. But when prices fell, the LDI funds had to cash in whatever they could, to boost collateral buffers and pay margin calls on accompanying derivatives positions.

Where might market moves plus the trading activity during the storm have left pension asset allocations? After dumping gilts at low prices, the LDI weighting within portfolios using this approach will likely have shrunk relative to higher-returning assets, while the weighting of illiquid, hard-to-sell private assets is likely to have increased relative to publicly traded stocks and bonds.

Advertisement

That was already becoming an issue: Public markets have fallen this year, and private asset valuations lag. Rebalancing would logically mean a pull back from private assets, real-estate funds and the like. Dan Mikulskis of pension adviser Lane Clark & Peacock LLP flagged the possibility at the height of the crisis. Those pension plans that want to maintain a big LDI position will need more liquid collateral to support that strategy — constraining their scope to invest in assets that deliver better returns than gilts.

This rejig has already begun. Property funds whose investors include UK pension plans have sought buyers for buildings to meet redemption requests, Bloomberg News reported last month. And the opportunity this creates was also spotted quickly: Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm is among fund managers targeting private assets that may become available at a discount, the Financial Times reported.

For private asset managers, it’s mixed news. On the one hand, there may be some bargains in the secondary market for those with capital to put to work. Quite how many remains to be seen: Pension plans aren’t forced sellers now. But the medium-term appetite from UK pension trustees for exposure to private assets looks like it will be diminished.

Advertisement

The philosophy of LDI was to free up capital to invest in growth assets while protecting the pension’s corporate sponsor from wild swings in its accounts. With the emergency collateral calls and now a likely rebalancing away from growth assets, it feels like the project is under renewed strain to deliver on its promises.

The absurdity is that with long-term liabilities, pension plans can to some degree ride out market volatility and stomach the limited liquidity of private assets better than less patient investors. But the addiction to LDI may prove hard to shake, shrinking one of the key pools of demand for private assets for years to come.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Don’t Fear the UK’s Coming Zombie Apocalypse: Matthew Brooker

• Gilt Market Carnage Prompts Risky BOE U-Turn: Mark Gilbert

Advertisement

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Leveraged Buyouts Lose Some Leverage

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article