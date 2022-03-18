Apollo initially made an 800-pence-per-share approach in November. On March 7 came an 854-pence-per-share proposal, including a recently announced dividend, valuing Pearson’s equity at 6.5 billion pounds ($8.5 billion). That’s a rough 40% premium over the company’s value before the shares started rising on takeover speculation last week. Back then, the average analyst price target valued the London-based firm at 5.8 billion pounds. What’s not to like?

Pearson is clearly an attractive candidate for the buyout treatment. The core business of college textbooks has been disrupted by digitization. Management’s failure to adapt fast enough is why the stock has traded so weakly, making for an affordable acquisition. And yet education is a growing global industry with fantastic long-term prospects. Pearson is already showing signs of turning itself around. Apollo, having previously owned and transformed educational publisher McGraw-Hill, ought to be capable of accelerating that nascent recovery by taking the company out of the public eye.

A deal would seem to stack up for Apollo even if the firm did little to improve the business. The total cost of the current proposal, adding assumed net debt, would be 6.9 billion pounds — around 11 times this year’s forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Apollo could probably afford to pay half of that with borrowed cash, leaving a 3.5 billion-pound equity check.

Fast forward five years, and what might Apollo be able to sell Pearson for? Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Ltd.’s Quest unit pencil in Ebitda of some 965 million in 2027. The number crunchers at Citigroup Inc. (the company’s financial adviser) reckon 958 million pounds is achievable then. Assume Pearson fetched a lower valuation multiple on exit — say, 9 times forward Ebitda, toward the bottom end of its five-year trading range — and it would sell for around 8.6 billion pounds. If net debt was cut to 2 billion pounds along the way, Apollo would walk away with 6.6 billion pounds — almost doubling its original investment. A higher exit earnings multiple isn’t impossible, although that would require the buyout firm to change perceptions of the business entirely.

On a fundamental analysis, Canaccord values Pearson shares at 11.11 pounds, while Citi values the stock at 10 pounds. Both are well above even Apollo’s most recent tentative bid. Clearly, such punchy numbers need to be discounted for uncertainty before comparing with any binding all-cash buyout offer. And other brokers are less optimistic.

But Pearson has a new chief executive officer in former Walt Disney Co. executive Andy Bird and there are signs of progress. Apollo’s move looks like an opportunistic attempt to take the publisher private when it’s both cheaper and less risky than it has been for some time. Clearly, Apollo needs to go higher and Pearson’s resistance thus far is justified. A 10% sweetener would doubtless see investors put huge pressure on the Pearson board to cave in. Yet even at that level, they should be asking why Pearson can’t replicate most of what Apollo would do while staying a public company.

