Right now, Auchan doesn’t have an obviously better merger partner than Carrefour, and none of the pathways to a transaction are painless. Private equity is keen to spend its dry powder before interest rates rise and leveraged finance becomes more expensive. And it’s hard to imagine a foreign financial consortium buying a major French supermarket without a local partner. As ever in M&A, better to focus on the deal that’s possible rather than the deal you want most.