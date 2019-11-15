Top private prison firms across the country have been closely watching the growing backlash from the top Democratic presidential candidates who favor ending federal private prisons. These companies recently formed an advocacy group to rebut the criticism.

Hininger says Tennessee-based CoreCivic would still earn money should the federal government end its contract, adding the Tennessee-based company would be able to sell or lease its real estate if that were to occur.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD