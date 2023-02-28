Privia Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.8 million.
The physician practice management company posted revenue of $364.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.2 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.6 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.
Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRVA