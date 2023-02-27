ProAssurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 6 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $294.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $283.3 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $402,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRA

GiftOutline Gift Article