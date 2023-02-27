ProAssurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.
The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $294.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $283.3 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $402,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.
