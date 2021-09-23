Surveillance video from the store shows the teen was acting like a typical customer when the manager asked him to leave and that he hadn’t been causing a disturbance, the investigation found. He voluntarily left but returned, believing he had been kicked out because of his race, the investigation found. The manager and another employee met him in the vestibule and blocked him from entering the store. They yelled at each other until the teen walked away, without touching anyone, the investigation found.