NEW YORK — Wells Fargo’s problems with its online and mobile banking services, as well as its ATMs, is lingering into a second day as the bank continues to recover from a possible fire at one of its data centers.

The San Francisco-based bank said Friday most of the disrupted services have been restored, but both the bank’s employees and its customers had trouble accessing information on their direct deposits earlier in the day. The bank said that issue has now been corrected.

The problems started early Thursday when Wells Fargo said smoke was reported at one of its data centers. Customers complained that they were unable to access online and mobile banking, and some customers reported they were unable or restricted in their ability to withdraw cash.

