Productivity, consumer prices, Cardinal Health earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Productivity, annualized quarterly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Q1 2021: 2.2
Q2 2021: 3.2
Q3 2021: -3.9
Q4 2021: 6.3
Q1 2022: -7.3
Q2 2022 (est.): -4.1
Source: FactSet
TRACKING INFLATION
The Labor Department delivers its latest monthly index of inflation at the consumer level Wednesday.
Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in a run of sharp annual increases in the consumer price index since summer last year. over the last year. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 9.1% in June from a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with energy costs driving much of the gain. Economists predict the consumer price index rose 8.7% in the 12 months ended in July.
Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:
Feb. 7.9
March 8.5
April 8.3
May 8.6
June 9.1
July (est.) 8.7
Source: FactSet
SPOTLIGHT ON CARDINAL
Wall Street expects that Cardinal Health closed out its last fiscal year with a solid quarterly report card.
Analysts predict the distributor of medical devices and medicines will report higher fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue than a year earlier. In the previous three quarters, Cardinal posted lower earnings, even as revenues ticked higher. The company reports its latest quarterly results Thursday.