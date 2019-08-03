NEW YORK — Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, says its second-quarter profit rose 17% as its gains from its investments rose.

Berkshire owns several companies, including battery maker Duracell and underwear seller Fruit of the Loom. It also has major investments in well-known corporations, including soda company Coca-Cola Co. and iPhone maker Apple Inc.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire said it had net income of $14 billion, or $8,608 per Class A share, in the April to June quarter. That’s up from $12 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share, in the same quarter a year ago.

