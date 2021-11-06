Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings grew by 18% to $6.47 billion, or $4,330.60 per Class A share, up from $5.48 billion, or $3,452.45 per Class A share, last year.
The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings of $4,536.17 per Class A share.
Most of Berkshire’s eclectic assortment of more than 90 businesses — which includes BNSF railroad, several major utilities, a number of manufacturers as well as furniture, jewelry and chocolate businesses — reported improved earnings this year.
But its insurance businesses recoded a $784 million loss in the third quarter because of $1.7 billion in claims related to catastrophes including Hurricane Ida.
Berkshire’s cash crept up to $149.2 billion during the quarter even though Buffett used $7.6 billion to repurchase the company’s shares. Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company in the past several years, so cash has continued to pile up.