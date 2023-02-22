PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah — DRAPER, Utah — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.1 million.
The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $612.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $98.7 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.6 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 88 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.11 to $2.54 per share.
