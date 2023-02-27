Progyny: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $214.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.4 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $786.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Progyny said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $250 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion.

