Pros Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $82.2 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $276.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pros Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70.4 million to $71.4 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $68.1 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $293 million to $296 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRO

GiftOutline Gift Article