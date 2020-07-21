Weisman’s office said Monday the company was involved in a scheme to ship chemicals used in microchip manufacturing from Rhode Island to a company in China, in violation of the federal Export Control Reform Act.
He said Jiang’s company knowingly submitted false documentation to federal authorities and shipping companies to order the chemicals. Federal authorities alerted the unidentified Rhode Island manufacturer and the products were never shipped.
Weisman’s office said the chemicals had been destined for the China Electronics Technology Group, a state-owned entity in Nanjing that makes key components for China’s military and other large-scale national projects.
Federal law restricts the export of items that could help another nation’s military or that could harm foreign policy or national security, Weisman’s office said.
Jiang and the company didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. No lawyer is listed for Winn-Shih in the federal court database.
