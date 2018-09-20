MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police have finished their investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Chinese billionaire Richard Liu and have turned the case over to prosecutors.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says prosecutors will review the evidence and make a charging decision. There is no deadline.

The founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com was arrested Aug. 31 in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape. A police report doesn’t provide details. Liu was released and returned to China.

Liu is a student with the Carlson School of Management’s doctor of business administration China program and was in Minneapolis for a Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 residency.

JD.com has said Liu was falsely accused. His defense attorneys say he’s innocent.

Liu is known in Chinese as Liu Qiangdong. He is worth $7.5 billion.

