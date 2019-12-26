A court in the Belarusian capital Minsk sentenced the protests’ organizer Pavel Severinets to 15 days in jail and a fine equivalent to $610. About 20 participants in the rallies were also sentenced to fines and arrests by Minsk courts.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for a quarter century with little tolerance for dissent, has relied on Russian energy subsidies and loans to keep his nation’s Soviet-style economy afloat.

Russia has recently increased energy prices and cut subsidies for Belarus to push it toward closer integration, but the Belarusian leader rejected Moscow’s overtures and vowed to uphold Belarus’ independence.

Authorities allowed the unsanctioned rallies to proceed — an unusual show of tolerance in a country where police routinely disperse opposition protests.

