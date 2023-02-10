Proto Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported a loss of $115.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $115.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $103.5 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $488.4 million.
