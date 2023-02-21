PSEG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. — NEWARK, N.J. — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $788 million.
The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.03 billion, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.8 billion.
PSEG expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.
_____
