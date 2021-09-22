The regulations governing the personal financial affairs of public officials clearly need tightening. It’s just over a year since Ben Meng resigned as chief investment officer at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, after approving an investment in a Blackstone Group Inc. fund while he owned a personal stake in the private equity firm. Calpers has said it may demand that its next CIO, who hasn’t been appointed yet, sell any personal investments — which concedes that there was no existing requirement for officials of the $470 billion pension fund to relinquish their holdings.