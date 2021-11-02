The city’s monetary authority is currently only studying the feasibility of retail digital cash, but one of the design options laid out in a technical white paper looks promising. The proposal is to create two blockchain-based layers: wholesale and retail. The central bank will operate only in the wholesale domain, and here, too, will only issue new currency or redeem it. Banking intermediaries will decide by consensus if one of them is entitled to receive wholesale digital cash from the HKMA based on whether it’s surrendering 1:1 value in backing assets.