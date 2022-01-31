The Sun-Times will be an independent subsidiary of Chicago Public Media, and the paper and the radio station will have separate newsrooms. But they will share content across their platforms, and will combine to reach more than 2 million Chicago residents weekly via print, broadcast and digital platforms, Chicago Public Media said. And in an era when many local newsrooms have bled staff, particularly after mergers, the head of Chicago Public Media, Matt Moog, told WBEZ there will be 50 open positions at the two organizations and they will be hiring.