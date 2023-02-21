Public Storage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — Public Storage (PSA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.99 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $362.6 million, or $2.06 per share.
The self-storage facility real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $2.81 billion. Revenue was reported as $4.18 billion.
Public Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $16.10 to $16.80 per share.
