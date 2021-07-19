Robinson died June 5 at age 84. Son of company founder Maurice R. Robinson, the younger Robinson had served as CEO since 1975 and is widely credited with expanding Scholastic into a global empire, whether through its educational programs and book clubs or such multimillion-selling authors as J.K. Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Dav Pilkey.
Warwick is just the third Scholastic CEO in its century-long history. He is a graduate of the University of Bristol and received a doctorate from the University of York. His previous jobs include CEO of Pearson Professional in London, and COO of the professional division of Thomson Reuters.