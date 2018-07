In this July 12, 2018 photo, Marta Bermudez Robles, 66, hangs a lamp in her kitchen in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, at her home that is still with electricity since Hurricane Irma and Maria. The only power Bermudez and her husband have had for 10 months is courtesy of a neighbor who threw over an extension cord connected to his generator that provides just enough power to light one bulb in the kitchen and another in the living room for a couple hours each day. (Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/Associated Press)

ADJUNTAS, Puerto Rico — It was finally a night to celebrate in this village tucked into the mountains of central Puerto Rico.

People pressed TV remote buttons, clicked on fans and plugged in refrigerators as electricity again flowed into homes that had been without power since two major hurricanes devastated the U.S. territory nearly a year ago.

Lights are slowly coming on for the more than 950 homes and businesses across Puerto Rico that remain without power in hard-to-reach areas. Repair crews are sometimes forced to dig holes by hand and scale down steep mountainsides.

It is slow work, and it has stretched nearly two months past the date when officials had promised that everyone in Puerto Rico would be energized. And even as TVs glow, many fear their returned normality could be short-lived.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.