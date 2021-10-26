One of the biggest points of contention between Puerto Rico’s government and the board was a proposed cut to some public pensions. The government refused to approve a bill that contained any kind of public pension cuts, while the board sought to cut pensions higher than $1,500 a month by 8.5%, a move that would affect some 40,000 retirees. Some lawmakers also demanded zero cuts to the University of Puerto Rico, the island’s largest public university, and to the island’s 78 municipalities.