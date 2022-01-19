To be clear, I hope that Puerto Rico will stage a comeback and become an attractive place to work and live. But it’s going to take more than just a smattering of hedge fund tax dodgers or a community of crypto advocates building their own paradise on a sliver of the island. It’s going to take sensible policies to prevent the “brain drain” of the commonwealth’s best and brightest to the U.S. mainland. It’s going to take government officials that are technocrats first and foremost, rather than susceptible to scandal and cronyism. And, most likely, it’s going to take a good deal of luck to avoid the kind of devastation brought by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 that could set back any recovery efforts.