Puerto Rico and its authorities and government agencies racked up the $74 billion of debt through years of borrowing to cover operating expenses as its economy shrunk and its population fell by 12% between 2010 and 2020. Its debt was widely held: mutual funds throughout the U.S. bought it for its tax-exempt benefits. Once the commonwealth could no longer borrow through the capital markets at affordable rates, it defaulted on its general obligation bonds in 2016 and the oversight board sought bankruptcy in May 2017.