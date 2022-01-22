None of this should cause the U.S. any hesitation in its continued support of Ukraine. If Putin makes good on his threatened invasion, the U.S. and its allies should respond by sharing with the Ukrainians additional defensive but lethal weapons (especially antitank and handheld anti-air missiles); defensive and offensive cyber-capabilities; top-grade intelligence; and electronic jammers to direct against Russian battlefield communications. This aid should be combined with massive new economic sanctions (against the broad Russian economy, the oil and gas sector in particular, and the overseas accounts of Putin’s oligarch cronies) and additional U.S. ground-troop deployments (but not nuclear systems) closer to Russia within NATO borders.