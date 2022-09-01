Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The story of fake villages erected by Count Grigory Potemkin to impress his lover, Empress Catherine II, was first published by Georg von Helbig, a Saxon diplomat whose biography of Potemkin came out in the final years of the 18th century. Helbig didn’t accompany Catherine on her journey south, through territory that Potemkin claimed for the Russian empire — in a part of today’s Ukraine near Kherson that has seen some of the heaviest fighting of the war launched by Vladimir Putin. But the Holy Roman Emperor Joseph II and a number of other European dignitaries did travel with Catherine, and they noted no such fake Potemkin villages, so there’s no credible evidence to support the story. On the other hand, nor is there any decisive proof that it was untrue.

Be that as it may, the powerful image created by von Helbig, likely from St. Petersburg rumors of the time, has provided one of the more popular explanations of why Putin’s war in Ukraine has taken its current plodding course — and why Russia’s economy appears to be weathering unprecedented Western sanctions so cheerfully. In the contemporary rendition of the myth, Putin is both Catherine, on the receiving end of the illusion, and Potemkin, its creator-in-chief. Yet, six months into the snail-paced invasion, it’s no longer possible for him to play both roles.

Last week, the Russian investigative outfit Istories reported, citing unnamed sources close to the Russian General Staff, that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has fallen out of favor with Putin because he had lulled the dictator into believing the invasion would be a blitzkrieg. Assured by Shoigu that Russia’s core professional military would quickly crush Ukrainian resistance, and that Russia possessed enough ultramodern weaponry to create a shock-and-awe effect, Putin allegedly ordered the Russian generals early in the war not to harm Ukraine’s infrastructure, such as bridges: It would soon be Russian, after all. Now that the rose-colored glasses have fallen off, Istories reported, Putin no longer relies on Shoigu for frontline information, preferring to deal directly with the military commanders on the ground.

Russian nationalist commentators such as Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Viktor Alksnis and Andrey Morozov, who have been calling for a general mobilization to win the war, appear to share the liberal Istories reporters’ view that Putin has been duped by Shoigu and other top brass, if not the insight that Shoigu has lost Putin’s trust.

Shoigu, Strelkov recently wrote on his Telegram channel, would be “the first and most important head to roll” for all the overoptimistic stories he has told Putin about the wonder weapons and the Russian military’s supply levels. He went on:

But does our wonderful minister want such an ending? I doubt it. So I’m practically certain that he’ll drag this out until the end, reporting to the president that, with a tiny bit more effort, the enemy would break down and beg for peace.

Out of favor or not, the defense minister has continued to pump up the image of Russia as a mighty military power, using the same methods as before the Ukraine invasion. This month, he ran a major expo called Army 2022 to push Russian weapons to buyers from the developing world. It included an international “tank biathlon” event, won by a Russian crew — a boastful display that contrasted sharply with multiple images of turrets blown off Russian tanks in Ukraine.

And what of Putin? He played along with Shoigu and welcomed the expo participants with one of the blandest speeches he has made all year.

In a similar vein, Putin presents a consistently optimistic front on the economy. He declared at a government meeting in July that the West’s “economic blitzkrieg” against Russia had “fallen through.”

This appears to dovetail, more or less, with international financial institutions’ forecasts: The IMF predicts a 6% contraction in the country’s real gross domestic product this year, while the World Bank sees a nominal output drop of 8.9% — gloomy numbers but far from an economic implosion. Yet, to create and sustain this impression, the Russian government has had to stop the publication of previously regular economic releases, especially those dealing with foreign trade and the performance of import-dependent industries. At the same time, a government-permitted pause in financial reporting by banks and companies makes it difficult to use anything other than official data to estimate domestic consumption. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian of the Yale School of Management argue that the Russian economy is actually collapsing in slow motion, and the cherry-picked government-released data are nothing but a Potemkin village.Their arguments, spelled out in a July working paper, are convincing enough if one is willing to draw far-reaching conclusions from the scraps of non-government data available — like the oft-cited collapse of car sales or the sharp drop in consumer online sales, both cross-border and purely domestic. But the absence of open, reliable official data is perhaps the best argument in Sonnenfeld’s favor: If the economic picture were anything short of awful, there’d be no reason to withhold truthful information.

It should be accepted as fact that the invasion is going badly and Russia’s economic woes are more serious than official data show. Yet Putin is actively cooperating with the construction of Russia’s military and economic Potemkin villages. That can mean one of two things: Either he is still misinformed and unaware that the Ukraine invasion was a terrible decision in every respect, or, knowing full well that things aren’t going to plan, he just clenches his teeth and pretends that they are.

Back in April, the Biden White House embraced the first option.

“We believe he’s being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said in April. “Senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth.”

Now, at the end of August, with the Russian military stuck both in the east and in the south of Ukraine and no end to the economic pain in sight, it would take an effort at the level of “Good Bye Lenin!”, the 2003 German movie in which a son maintains an increasingly elaborate illusion for the sake of his sick mother that the Berlin Wall has not fallen and communism is still alive. To suggest that a deception on this scale is going on would be to speculate that Putin is no longer in control and that some kind of self-defeating junta is in charge, trying to lose the war for Russia and holding up the aging dictator as an eternally optimistic puppet.

University of California political scientist Daniel Treisman has argued that dictators often make mistakes because they often “isolate themselves in echo chambers, excluding discordant views.” But he also pointed to hubris as a major source of autocrats’ mistakes. Facts by themselves rarely determine decisions, especially in matters as emotional as the subjugation of Ukraine is for Putin. Even if he possesses all the relevant information — which he should by now — he may still be refusing to admit that he’s underestimated the challenges of attacking the neighboring country. It’s also possible that he doesn’t see how he could retreat and hold on to more than just power — indeed, to his entire worldview, in which the Western-dictated world order must tumble. It’s inconceivable to the former athlete and one of the most successful autocrats of his generation that he could just give up trying.

Whatever his reasons, if he ever was Catherine II of the Potemkin village story — a monarch happy to receive nothing but good news and never to glance behind the fake facades — now he is Potemkin, consciously working to create a mirage for Russians and Russia’s enemies alike. With an important difference: The people staring at his cardboard castle, be it ordinary Russians, outsiders or future historians, are hardly likely to be as forgiving of him as Catherine always was of Potemkin.

