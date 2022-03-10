With his armies surrounding Ukraine’s major cities and firing indiscriminately on inhabitants, the catalogue of Putin’s atrocities grows: the killing of civilians, including children; repeated breaches of ceasefires and humanitarian corridors; nuclear brinkmanship; and threatening the public execution of civilians who do not bend to his diktats.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yet a gap in international law prevents the International Criminal Court (ICC) from investigating and prosecuting Russia for the most basic war crime of all: aggression, even though aggression is recognized as a crime in many countries’ own national laws (including those of Russia and Ukraine).

The ICC has powers to investigate crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide; but Russia never signed on to an amendment establishing aggression as a crime and therefore isn’t bound by it. And that stymies the international community’s fastest and simplest path to holding Putin accountable for waging an illegal war.

So while the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to recognize that the Ukraine invasion lacks any legal justification and that it constitutes the international offense of aggression in violation of the UN Charter, there is no obvious legal route to charge Putin for that overarching offense. The European Court of Human Rights can investigate violations of civil liberties, and the UN’s International Court of Justice can examine Ukraine’s complaint against Russia, but the aggressor can’t be arraigned as was done when setting up the international military tribunals that eventually led to the Nuremberg trials.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the spirit of the 1942 agreement, I and more than 100 former and current European leaders and international lawyers are urging the U.S. to join us in supporting a special tribunal to try Putin for his crimes of aggression. There is an American precedent that might encourage President Joe Biden to seize the moment. In 1993 and 1994, President Bill Clinton pushed for and succeeded in establishing special tribunals for dealing with war crimes in Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

Pressing for such a tribunal is, as the Ukrainians have told us, important to boosting the morale of a beleaguered but resilient people. Though lives are being destroyed, Ukrainian unity seems indestructible. Hearts may be broken every hour of the day but their resolve has proved unbreakable. Buildings are being razed to the ground but the spirit of the people is lifting up the world. We, in turn, must lift them up, not just in word but in deed.

A tribunal would also send a message to Putin and his inner circle that their brutal criminality will not escape trial and punishment. It would sow fear among Putin’s inner circle, if not Putin himself. Just as those complicit with Nazi crimes started to peel away from their leader and seek private deals, so, too, may Putin’s collaborators begin to cooperate with the forces of justice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The way forward is for a group of governments to support Ukraine in setting up such a tribunal. As a first step, we must record the crimes of continued aggression as they happen. An office should be staffed in the Hague (home to the ICC) to collect evidence and investigate how best to proceed with organizing this route to justice. A small staff should work closely with the ICC and, given that the crime of aggression is already well understood, move with speed. By summer a tribunal could be in place and Putin indicted.

“Grand strategy looks beyond the war to the subsequent peace,” wrote the historian Basil Liddell Hart. So even as Ukraine is ravaged by bombs and bullets, it is right to think now of what comes after and how best to achieve reconciliation, peace and justice for Ukrainians.

Not since 1942 have the words issued in the decree of the Allies been more apposite. Our aim must be, they said, “to secure the punishment, through the channel of organized justice, of those guilty or responsible” and “to satisfy the sense of justice of the civilized world.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The people of Ukraine deserve nothing less.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Hitting Putin With Energy Sanctions Won’t Be Easy: Editorial

• Ukraine’s Fate Is in the Balance. So Is Putin’s: Niall Ferguson

• TikTok Is Just the Platform Russian Dissidents Need: Parmy Olson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Gordon Brown was prime minister of the U.K. from 2007-2010 and is currently the United Nations Special Envoy on Global Education.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion