As we watch what’s going on in a number of Western nations, we’re astonished to recognize our own homegrown practices that I hope we have left in the distant past. The fight for equal rights and against discrimination is turning into an aggressive dogmatism bordering on the absurd. They even stop teaching the great authors of the past — such as Shakespeare — at schools and universities, because their ideas are believed over there to be backward. The classics are declared backward because they didn’t understand the importance of gender or race. In Hollywood, they publish manuals that dictate how movies are to be made and about what, how many characters of what color or gender there should be. This is stronger stuff than we saw from the Soviet Communist Party’s Agitation and Propaganda Department.