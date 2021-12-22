The U.S. directly blamed the Federal Security Service (FSB) for the attack, and the EU and U.K. said it could only have been done with the spy agency’s involvement. Investigative website Bellingcat said in December 2020 that it had identified members of a clandestine FSB unit specializing in poisons who had followed Navalny since January 2017. Putin later admitted Navalny was under surveillance but denied the government was behind the poisoning, saying that “if we had wanted to, we would have finished the job.” French President Emmanuel Macron described it as an “assassination attempt,” Germany’s then-Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Navalny in the hospital and in October 2020, the European Union blacklisted six people in Russia allied to Putin over the poisoning.