1. Why is Navalny seen as a threat?
Navalny, 45, resisted the kind of pressure -- repeated jail sentences, house arrest, physical assault -- that led many other Putin critics to flee the country. Until his poisoning though, the Kremlin’s seeming special treatment of him inspired speculation that he was a known quantity and therefore an acceptable threat. But that calculus changed. The authorities are increasingly intolerant of dissent, labeling most independent media “foreign agents” to force them to adhere to cumbersome reporting requirements and driving most of Navalny’s allies into exile abroad to avoid prison.
2. How was he poisoned?
Navalny fell ill in August 2020 on a flight to Moscow after meeting with local activists in the Siberian city of Tomsk, who were organizing for regional elections. His shouts of pain could be heard in a video taken on the plane, which was diverted to Omsk in a move that likely saved his life. Local doctors kept Navalny in a clinic there for two days before, under international pressure, he was transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital. The Kremlin says it found no proof Navalny was poisoned. In October 2020, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international watchdog, confirmed that a nerve agent from the banned Novichok group had been used in the poisoning.
3. Who would want to harm Navalny?
The U.S. directly blamed the Federal Security Service (FSB) for the attack, and the EU and U.K. said it could only have been done with the spy agency’s involvement. Investigative website Bellingcat said in December 2020 that it had identified members of a clandestine FSB unit specializing in poisons who had followed Navalny since January 2017. Putin later admitted Navalny was under surveillance but denied the government was behind the poisoning, saying that “if we had wanted to, we would have finished the job.” French President Emmanuel Macron described it as an “assassination attempt,” Germany’s then-Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Navalny in the hospital and in October 2020, the European Union blacklisted six people in Russia allied to Putin over the poisoning.
4. How did he make himself heard?
Navalny had a huge social media following, which made him a target as it allowed him to deliver his message despite an effective blackout by Russia’s tightly controlled television networks. After his arrest, he published an investigation into a giant Black Sea palace he said belongs to Putin. The Kremlin says that’s not true, but within days it became his most-popular video ever, racking up more than 120 million views, while a billionaire friend of Putin’s claimed ownership of the property. In a June 2020 survey by the Levada Center, a non-governmental research organization, Navalny was named the most inspiring public person in Russia other than Putin.
5. How has the Kremlin tried to neutralize him before?
Navalny has been in and out of jail since 2011, often on charges of organizing unsanctioned protests, but never served more than a month at a time until his latest sentence. He was barred from running in the 2018 presidential election due to what the European Court of Human Rights labeled politically motivated convictions. The Kremlin learned its lesson in 2013 when Navalny was allowed to run for Moscow mayor against incumbent Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin loyalist, and received 27% of the vote. He had been handed a five-year suspended sentence in an embezzlement case in July of that year.
6. Have the Kremlin’s tactics worked?
Navalny was arrested and jailed when he voluntarily flew back to Moscow from Berlin in January 2021, sparking large-scale protests. Over 10,000 people were detained at the rallies, as demonstrators braved riot police, freezing temperatures and threats they could face charges for participation. The demographics of the protests showed why the Kremlin was worried: according to one pollster, the average age was younger than past protests and nearly half of the attendees were out for the first time. The subsequent crackdown that banned Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and targeted opponents of all stripes has kept protesters off the street.
7. What else has happened to Navalny?
An assailant linked to a radical pro-Putin group threw chemical dye in his face in 2017, nearly costing him his sight in one eye. When jailed for 30 days following Moscow city council elections in 2019, Navalny was briefly hospitalized after what his doctor called “a toxic reaction to an unknown chemical substance.” His official diagnosis was an allergic reaction. Earlier that year, the Russian authorities started an investigation into the alleged laundering of 1 billion rubles ($14 million) by his Anti-Corruption Foundation, charges that Navalny and his allies denied.
8. What about his latest imprisonment?
Russian police detained Navalny upon arrival in Moscow on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence when he failed to check in during his recovery in Germany. A Moscow court ordered him jailed for 2 years and 8 months on Feb. 2 for violating parole for the 2014 fraud conviction. Investigators also opened a criminal case against him for alleged fraud that could keep him in jail for a decade. And in September authorities said they’d opened another criminal case against Navalny and his allies, this time alleging they created an illegal “extremist organization.” Putin has said that Navalny is supported by American spy services, which he denies.
9. What action has been taken?
The Biden administration announced its first sanctions against Russia on March 2. The penalties -- like those adopted by the European Union -- targeted senior Russian law enforcement officials, as well as broadly matching sanctions the EU and the U.K. imposed earlier on other Russians allied with Putin in response to the attempted murder of Navalny. Officials targeted included Igor Krasnov, the country’s prosecutor general, and Alexander Kalashnikov, the Federal Penitentiary Service chief, according to a U.S. Treasury statement. But mostly the gestures have been symbolic, such as the European Parliament awarding Navalny its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in October.
10. Have things like this happened before?
Yes. There were high-profile poisonings of former intelligence officers living in exile in the U.K.: Alexander Litvinenko was given a fatal dose of polonium 210 in his tea in a London restaurant in 2006, while Sergei Skripal survived an assassination attempt with Novichok in 2018. The chief coordinator for Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia organization, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was tailed by the same FSB team linked to Navalny’s poisoning before he twice suffered near-fatal attacks, according to a Bellingcat report in February 2021.
11. What does this mean for Putin?
Navalny’s imprisonment ensured heightened tensions between Putin and Biden. But Russia’s relationship with Washington was already at a post-Cold War nadir, and Biden avoided an overly hawkish stance as he focused his attention on China. Some critics dismissed new sanctions from the U.S. and EU as toothless, and subsequent measures by Washington to punish Putin for hacking and election interference also had limited impact on Russian markets. The crackdown forced the opposition to pause its protests, and it only called people to the streets in April amid fears that Navalny was close to death following a hunger strike that month.
12. Does the opposition have other leaders?
Navalny, who combines charisma with a sophisticated understanding of how to use social media to bypass the Kremlin’s blackout, is by far the most visible leader among Russia’s fractured anti-Putin bloc. The September elections showed the Kremlin maintains a virtual monopoly on power. While critics alleged widespread fraud, the ruling United Russia party held on to its constitutional majority of over two-thirds of the seats in the lower house of parliament. Opposition attempts to channel votes to the candidates most likely to beat United Russia failed to gain traction.
