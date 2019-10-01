Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

• From Russia with love. Vladimir Putin’s costly protectionism in Russia could offer a lesson for Donald Trump

• Asia factory sentiment is struggling to emerge from bleak territory, with European PMIs set to report later Tuesday

• Rolling die. Shinzo Abe is taking a big gamble on his political legacy as the economy is set to tackle a big consumption tax hike

• Data dump. Turkey’s president is giving analysts a bit of whiplash with an economic vision that rests on a mixed bag of numbers

• Making history. In another sign of trade stresses, South Korea’s consumer prices fell for the first time in records dating back a half-century

• Lunchtime read. Here’s a QuickTake on why Ireland’s border remains a big Brexit puzzle

