• Asia factory sentiment is struggling to emerge from bleak territory, with European PMIs set to report later Tuesday
• Rolling die. Shinzo Abe is taking a big gamble on his political legacy as the economy is set to tackle a big consumption tax hike
• Data dump. Turkey’s president is giving analysts a bit of whiplash with an economic vision that rests on a mixed bag of numbers
• Making history. In another sign of trade stresses, South Korea’s consumer prices fell for the first time in records dating back a half-century
• Lunchtime read. Here’s a QuickTake on why Ireland’s border remains a big Brexit puzzle
To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.