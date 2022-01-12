Putin’s win here isn’t that it might be hard to get Russian troops to leave once they come in, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested. The Russian troops, not numerous to start with, are about to start withdrawing, according to Tokayev, and the Kazakh leader is not beholden to his Russian counterpart in any binding way. Putin, who doesn’t see Kazakhstan — unlike Belarus and Ukraine — as part of Russia’s historic core, will never invade the vast Central Asian nation unbidden if Tokayev continues Nazarbayev’s old line of staying friendly with all neighboring states. Putin, for his part, owes Tokayev one for the chance to advertise the kind of service he’d like to provide not just to post-Soviet authoritarian states but to those who sign up for it elsewhere.After all, the CSTO deployment makes an attractive pitch to endangered leaders in the market for protection. If you ask Russia, and not the U.S. or NATO, for help, it will arrive immediately, without pause for deliberation or internal debate. The speed of the move also tells the U.S., watching keenly from the sidelines, that Russia doesn’t really need a slow, obvious troop build-up to attack Ukraine: It can strike suddenly. The appointment of Russian Airborne Forces commander Andrey Serdyukov, the general who ran the Crimea takeover in 2014, to head up the Kazakhstan deployment reinforces the message. It’s not as if Putin couldn’t have found a lower-ranking commander for the small force.