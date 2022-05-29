Placeholder while article actions load

“Russia,” predicted a British statesman, “will certainly rise again, perhaps very swiftly, as a great united empire determined to maintain the integrity of her dominions and to recover everything that has been taken away from her. While this process is going on Europe will be in a perpetual state of ferment.”

Those warning words were written not in the wake of the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, but in February 1919, by Winston Churchill, after the Russian Revolution and end of World War I.

When the Bolsheviks signed the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk with Germany in 1918, enabling their precarious regime to escape from the war, there were 30,000 Allied troops in the country, half British and others American, Canadian and French. They had originally been sent to guard stores shipped to aid Tsarist Russia’s war effort and to conduct training.

Churchill, then Britain’s secretary for war, wanted these men, plus 70,000 Czech troops bizarrely stranded in Siberia, to turn their efforts to aiding anti-Bolshevik Russian forces.

After World War I ended in the West on Nov. 11, he told Prime Minister David Lloyd George that his chosen policy, had the premier not vetoed it, would have been “peace with the German people, war on the Bolshevik tyranny.”

Churchill said the choices were either to allow the Russians “to murder each other without let or hindrance” or for the Allies to intervene “thoroughly, with large forces, abundantly supplied with mechanical contrivances.”

Churchill’s became the most powerful Western voice supporting the so-called White Russian cause in the nation’s civil war, which cost up to six million lives between 1917 and 1921. That fragment of history assumes a new relevance and indeed fascination today, as the West once more strives to thwart the ambitions of a brutal master of the Kremlin; as the world once more stands amazed by the incompetence and cruelty being displayed by a Russian army.

In most societies, leaders aspire to rule by securing respect. Russia, however, has always exalted fear. A British officer posted to St. Petersburg just before World War I was quizzed by a tsarist counterpart about the customs of his service. The Russian was shocked to be told that the British, while off duty, abandoned their uniforms and even their swords in favor of civilian clothes. “But people will not be afraid of you!” he exclaimed.

The writer Ivan Mazhivin, who had been a friend of Tolstoy’s, wrote about Russians’ behavior to each other in the Civil War.

On both sides bitterness has reached an extreme, inhuman scale. The Reds, once they have taken a [village], plunder everything they can, rape women regardless of their age … The Cossacks … whip Reds to death with metal ramrods, bury them in the ground up to their necks and then cut off the heads with their sabres, or castrate them and hang them in trees in their dozens.

Those stories are among a mass of chilling contemporary testimony in a new history of the 1917-21 Russian experience, written by British historian Antony Beevor, who is winning plaudits around the world. The catalogue of muddle, massacre, treachery and suffering in “Russia: Revolution and Civil War, 1917-1921” highlights realities about Russia that have been manifested through the ages.

While Churchill’s 1919 denunciation of what he called “the foul baboonery of Bolshevism” was intemperate, it was not unjust, given the record established by Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin and their cohorts. Yet his efforts to launch an anti-Bolshevik crusade seemed futile to many of his contemporaries, including US President Woodrow Wilson and Lloyd George.

Churchill’s posturing appears no more convincing to Beevor, who chronicles the futility of Allied forces against the “Bolos,” as American and British troops dubbed the Bolsheviks. Again and again, Western units scored local battlefield successes, only to find them nullified by the limitations of their White Russian allies.

It is extraordinarily difficult for foreigners to influence the fate of a nation as vast and culturally remote from us as is Russia. The chaos of that place, and those times, was almost indescribable.

By January 1919, the area of central Russia under Bolshevik control remained small, amid the vastness of the old empire. Siberia and Turkestan were dominated by the White Russians, their forces directed by their “supreme ruler,” Admiral Alexander Kolchak, from his capital in Omsk in southwestern Siberia. His regime was recognized by Britain and some other powers as the legitimate government of Russia.

A tsarist general, Anton Denikin, led a Cossack army in Caucasia and Crimea. A British-led force pushed south from Murmansk on the Arctic Ocean, with wild ambitions to link up with Kolchak. Ukrainians, Finns and Poles were in arms in the west. French troops occupied the Ukrainian coast. British forces, which had moved north from Persia and Greece, held the Baku-Batum railway in the Caucasus.

The result was widespread confusion. On July 4, 1919, a senior naval officer addressed the British Cabinet. The admiralty and the naval officers on the spot, he said, “were really in ignorance as to the exact position: were we, or were we not, at war with the Bolsheviks?”

Lloyd George responded that Britain was indeed in a state of hostility against Lenin and his followers, but “we had decided not to make war … we did not intend to put great armies into Russia.”

Unfortunately for the ever-bellicose Churchill, almost everybody else among the Western allies was sick to death of fighting after four years of slaughter. Above all, working men, conscripted to fight the Germans, were unwilling now to take up arms against Russian revolutionaries, with whom many sympathized.

In February 1919, Churchill circulated a note to all British military commanders, asking if their men would be willing to serve abroad. Yes, answered the generals ­­— except against the Bolsheviks.

On July 7, there was a brief mutiny among British troops in northern Russia, in which three officers were killed and two wounded. There were similar disturbances on some warships of the Royal Navy in the Baltic.

Britain’s admirals nonetheless contrived to sustain through the summer of 1919 an energetic little naval campaign, in which ships were sunk on both sides, and three British officers were awarded Victoria Crosses for actions against the Bolshevik naval base at Kronstadt, near St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, if the two rival Russian armies fought most of their battles with indifferent skill, each successively outbid the other in an auction of atrocities. White Russian general Mikhail Alekseyev wrote to his wife: “A civil war is always a cruel thing, especially so with a nation like ours.”

The belligerents shared a custom of forcing prisoners, before they were killed, to dig their own graves and remove their boots for the convenience of future users. Many men were savagely punished for shooting themselves in the fingers to escape further fighting. These quitters refined the technique for self-mutilation by firing through a loaf of bread, so that powder burns would not infect the wounds.

Naval officers of the British flotilla in the Caspian Sea became so inured to White executions that they joined in the jokes. They heard the leader of one firing party complain that the five spades he had been issued were insufficient for all the grave digging. The local White functionary, one Funtikov, was known thereafter to the British sailors as “five of spades.”

On the other side, the Bolshevik secret police, the Cheka, called themselves “the Sword and Flame of the Revolution,” idealizing ruthlessness, romanticizing cruelty. Felix Dzerzhinsky, their Robespierrian chief, issued his men black leather flying jackets that had been sent to Russia by the British to clothe the fledgling tsarist air force. The jackets were especially popular with these merciless killers because leather resisted the typhus-carrying lice that had become ubiquitous.

The writer Viktor Shklovsky compared the Bolsheviks to the Devil’s Apprentice, who in an old Russian folk tale boasted that he knew how to rejuvenate an old man. To restore his youth, he first needed to burn him up. The apprentice duly set the old man on fire, then was crestfallen to discover that he had no notion of how to revive him.

Ruined Britain was spending tens of millions to support the Whites. In March 1919, the decision was made to withdraw its forces from northern Russia ­— the Americans were already gone. Churchill lamented in July, “the whole episode was a very painful one … we were leaving a small government to fall to pieces … at the mercy of the Bolsheviks.” In October, the last British troops were withdrawn from Archangel.

Field Marshal Henry Wilson, one of Churchill’s few senior supporters who had initially favored backing the White Russians, wrote: “In no Allied country has there been a sufficient weight of public opinion to justify armed intervention against the Bolsheviks on a decisive scale.”

Once the foreign powers quit the struggle, it was only a matter of time before the revolutionaries hacked a path, mile by bloody mile, to secure control of their entire country. None of the armies engaged displayed much military genius, but the forces of Admiral Kolchak and General Denikin were quite unfit to govern.

Beevor writes: “All too often the Whites represented the worst examples of humanity” in their corruption, incompetence, hatreds and suspicions: “For ruthless inhumanity, however, the Bolsheviks were unbeatable.”

The Reds were led by men of impassioned ideological conviction, while the White leaders could offer no matching ideal. There was little about the tsarist regime that seemed worth fighting and dying to revive.

What are the messages for today from this ancient horror story? Scarcely anybody in the outside world sees Russian aggression against Ukraine as part of a civil war, but that is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s narrative.

He views Ukraine as much a rightful part of the Russian Federation as were Siberia or Turkestan in 1919. Thus he describes his onslaught there as a mere “special military operation.”

Putin sees the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as no more legitimate than was Western aid to the anti-Bolsheviks. Unfortunately for the Kremlin, modern Ukraine is an incomparably more disciplined and coherent society than White Russia a century ago.

While no nation has clean hands in its wars — think Britain in its colonies, the US in Vietnam, France almost everywhere — Russia’s record of barbarism has been matched, but never surpassed. That cruelty and sadism remain institutionalized in Putin’s army.

Russia is such a vast fact that it is hard for other nations to influence its destinies. The Cold War experience showed that it can be contained; internal forces periodically cause it to change its ways. But Churchill, as most of his contemporaries agreed, was extraordinarily foolish amid the world’s moral and physical exhaustion after World War I to make himself the nemesis of Bolshevism.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today has pretensions to a Churchillian role in this conflict. He even enlists some of the old lion’s rhetoric, speaking of “Ukraine’s finest hour.” Ukrainian courage and the might of the US, with modest British aid, may indeed enable Zelenskiy’s people to save most of their country from aggression.

Sad to say, however, there is no more prospect that the Western allies can contrive an absolute “victory” over Russia than there was century ago that they could achieve an anti-Bolshevik counterrevolution.

Max Hastings is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

