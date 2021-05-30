Investors -- particularly newbies who don’t necessarily know a lot about crypto -- could get burned. Also, some of the technical aspects might not be as robust as with the top cryptocurrencies. Funding to enhance the quality and security of its software just hasn’t been there. It’s catching up now as the renewed interest attracts more developers, but the process won’t happen overnight. Konstantin Richter, chief executive officer and founder at Blockdaemon, a blockchain infrastructure provider, said earlier this month that there are questions around Dogecoin’s software development and road map, but that it’ll catch up. If Dogecoin is very valuable and people can make money building applications on it, they will, he said.