A: I’m hopeful. Probably prior to five years ago, there was very little talk about endowments. I think more and more as we’re talking about effective and modern philanthropy, we are looking at the entire picture of all the resources that are available to foundations. And there’s a major push to align the grant-making practices and the business practices with the investment practices. What is the net value of philanthropy if with our right hand we’re doing some good and with our left hand we’re actually doing harm? It really makes no sense for a foundation to invest in grant making around criminal justice but invest their endowments in private prisons. Return on investment is not always something that can be quantified by a dollar sign.