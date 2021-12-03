PW: As a virus evolves with the host, does the disease lessen? And why? Most of the time the evidence is probably yes, it does. I like to use bird flu H5N1 as an example. It’s got a 50% mortality rate in humans, but to get that virus you need a very high viral load. You need to be handling birds with the virus. The disadvantage for the virus in that situation is, if the virus is killing the host very quickly, it’s never going to get a good chance to get into the population. What a virus wants to do is kill the host damn slowly and make tons of it before the host dies. The less obvious it is that it’s causing any damage to the host, then the longer it will survive. Even so there’s circumstances we’ve seen with rabbit viruses where if you kill quickly you’ll spread better and evolve toward that form, and others where if you kill slowly you’ll spread better and evolve toward that form instead.