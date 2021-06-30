A: I’m not asserting it’s the only way. But I think for too long we have focused on Band-Aids — on charity, generosity — which is all admirable and necessary but insufficient to do the transformational work that needs to be done to change culture, to change systems and structures. Philanthropy needs to be investing in the efforts to reform those systems, to change the cultural practices and norms that actually keep women from fully realizing their dreams, that keep girls married off at young ages, keeps girls from being educated and knowledgeable. Every girl, every woman should have a right to dream, a right to live with dignity, a right to hope and optimism. If we invest through the lens of justice, we can advance that reality.