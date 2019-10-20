Qantas says tests ranged from monitoring pilot brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness to exercise classes for passengers. A total of 49 people were on board.
Capt. Sean Golding, who led the four pilots, says “overall, we’re really happy with how the flight went and it’s great to have some of the data we need to help assess turning this into a regular service.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD