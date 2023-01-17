Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call made over ocean

SYDNEY — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.
The mayday was downgraded to a PAN -- possible assistance needed — before the flight landed.
New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics responded to the alert.
A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.
Qantas did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.