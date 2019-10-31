On Thursday, the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association, which represents ground crews, said another 737 was found with “a cracked primary wing structure,” and urged Qantas to ground its fleet of the planes.

But Qantas’ head of engineering, Chris Snook, said the call was “completely irresponsible, saying the airline would never operate a plan unless it was safe.

Snook added: “Even when a crack is present, it does not immediately compromise the safety of the aircraft.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD