Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the decision to increase the company’s stake in IAG is a reflection of how successful its investment in the European airline group has been to date.
Qatar’s Doha-based national carrier is among the biggest and fastest-growing airlines in the Middle East, but its growth has been hampered over the past two years by flight restrictions from three neighboring Gulf states and Egypt, which are locked in a political dispute with Qatar.
