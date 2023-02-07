Qiagen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands — PL VENLO, Netherlands — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.8 million.
The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $498 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $423.2 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.
