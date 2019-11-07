The online travel company’s third-quarter profit fell far short of analysts’ forecasts

DexCom Inc., up $41.58 to $194.70

The medical device company raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting surprisingly strong third-quarter earnings.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., up $2.80 to $28.60

The theme park operator named Sergio Rivera, an executive from the timeshare and resort industries, as its new CEO.

Cardinal Health Inc., up $1.77 to $53.20

The prescription drug distributor’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Party City Holdco Inc., down $4.10 to $2

The party supplies retailer reported a surprising loss during the third quarter and slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $14.79 to $115.67

The upscale clothing company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

