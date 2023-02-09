Qualys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.3 million.
The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $130.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $489.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to 97 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130.2 million to $131 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $553 million to $557 million.
