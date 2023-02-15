QuidelOrtho: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.3 million.
The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $866.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $548.7 million, or $9.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QDEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QDEL